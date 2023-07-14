Los Angeles [US], July 14 (ANI): It's not easy to deal with stardom. Jennie Kim of immensely popular girl group Blackpink believes the same.

Speaking to Dua Lipa on her BBC Sounds “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, Kim opened up about the pressures of being a K-Pop idol, Variety reported.

“Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me, where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol. And I was scared, I think, also to express myself. And as things grew, over time, I was able to express myself and people would see it as breaking the boundaries rather than ‘she’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do’ and being able to open a new chapter for people that are starting in the business in Korea," she said.

She added, "That’s when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that expressing yourself as however you want – here shouldn’t be a standard. There shouldn’t be a reason to judge and just see it as, ‘oh, that’s how that person expresses themselves."

Earlier this year, Blackpink lit up Coachella with a set that included “Tally.” It was an emotional experience for Kim. “I was under so much pressure, I think it was my first time crying. Just as soon as I was off stage, I just burst into tears. It was so emotional. I was so proud. And the hard work that we put on and just the overwhelming feeling that we got from the crowd. It was just a lot,” Kim said. (ANI)

