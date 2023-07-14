Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

After the interesting trailer and romantic song 'Tum Kya Mile', the makers unveiled a quirky dance number titled 'What Jhumka'. Several fans shared reels on Instagram, grooving to the track and sharing their version of it.

Ranbir and Alia also created a fun reel. And guess who made the special appearance? None other than director Karan Johar.

On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram and dropped the video.

In the clip, Ranveer and Alia are seen racing inside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office as they reach a point and start doing the hook step of the song.

"POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop," he captioned the post.

Ranveer and Alia's fun bond brought smile to the fans' face.

"Hahaha cuties," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

'What Jhumka' is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The song also has a few lines from the iconic track ‘Jhoomka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein’.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is helmed by Karan Johar. Veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on July 28.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. (ANI)

