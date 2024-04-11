Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): Blake Lively has all the praise for her husband and actor, Ryan Reynolds. The 'Gossip Girl' actor, 36, raved about Ryan Reynolds, 47, while sharing the trailer for his forthcoming film 'IF' on Instagram stories, reported People.

"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true... ... his name is @vancityreynolds," she wrote in a nod to the movie, which follows the story of what happens when a young child's imagination becomes real.

Also Read | Aavesham Review: Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan’s Gangster Comedy Film Offers a Thrilling Joyride, Receives Thumbs Up From Critics.

"Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic," added Lively in reference to her husband's 'Vancity Reynolds' account on Instagram.

Lively then shared a poster of the movie, which featured a cat dressed up as an octopus, standing behind the word "IF."

Also Read | Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan Starrer Pays Tribute to Cinema and Friendship, Garners Mixed Reviews from Critics.

"I disappear into a role," Lively captioned the image alongside an audio of Jessica Simpson's "I Wanna Love You Forever."

Reynolds' latest film, directed by John Krasinski, will be released on May 17 and stars Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr, Jon Stewart, and Sam Rockwell.

"What if everything you believed as a kid was real? From the imagination of John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see," the movie's tagline reads under its teaser trailer.

In February, Lively discussed how maintaining a healthy work-life balance had been essential to her relationship with Reynolds. The couple has four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a 1-year-old baby.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively revealed on Amber Tamblyn's Substack show Further Ado, per Entertainment Tonight. "So that we could always prioritise our personal life."

"That takes working hard when we're not," Lively added. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that -- it takes balance," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)