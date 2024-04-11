Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, released on April 11, received positive reviews from critics. This Malayalam comedy-action film follows a group of teenagers who venture to Bangalore for their engineering studies, only to find themselves caught up in clashes with fellow students. Seeking justice, they seek the aid of Ranga, a local gangster portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, and Anwar Rasheed under the banners of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Fassil and Friends. Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil Sets the Stage on Fire With Energetic Dance on ‘Galatta’ Song With College Students During Film Promotions; Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check out the reviews here before buying tickets :

Onmanorama.com: The film is a whirlwind of chaos, but in the most enjoyable sense. From the opening scene to the closing credits, there's a constant stream of hilarious and entertaining events unfurling. While we've witnessed numerous unique comedic characters in Malayalam cinema, such as Mammootty's Rajamanikyam or Veerendra Mallayya in Chattambinadu, it's definite that Fahadh's portrayal in 'Aavesham' seems to draw inspiration from the latter. However, Fahadh manages to wholly embody Ranga as a character, ensuring that he transcends any notion of being a mere imitation. Ranga truly stands out as a remarkable creation in his own right. Sajin Gopu's character, Amban, is a significant source of comedy in the movie. His performance is downright hilarious, serving as Ranga's comedic counterpart.

India Today: If Fahadh Faasil's performance is a major asset to Aavesham, composer Sushin Shyam's music is yet another aspect that adds beauty to the wild ride. Cinematographer Sameer Thahir and editor Vivek Harshan complement each other in enhancing the effectiveness of Aavesham. Aavesham is truly an enjoyable affair with brilliantly choreographed action sequences and comedy sequences. If you're a fan of Fahadh Faasil, then Aavesham will prove why you became his fan in the first place. Aavesham Song ‘Galatta’: Fahadh Faasil Oozes Swag in This Electrifying Number Composed by Sushin Shyam (Watch Video)

Watch Aavesham Trailer

The Week.in: Friendship between a mob boss and his henchmen, or a ragtag group of misfits thrown together by circumstance, are common tropes in successful mobster comedies. In Aavesham, audiences will encounter both of these scenarios. Sajin Gopu delivers a stellar performance as Rangan’s henchman, Amban, whose costume evokes memories of Vikraman from Balarama’s Maayavi comics.The script contains multiple clichéd moments. However, Madhavan cleverly covers these cliches with witty one-liners and banter, and FaFa’s “Eda Mone” catchphrase is likely to earn an iconic place in Malayalam pop culture. Even when the film takes several freakish turns, the filmmaker abstains from any kind of forced or slapstick comedy elements. Instead, it is in the dialogues crackling with energy and wit that Madhavan puts his trust to engage the audience. On multiple occasions, the film builds up an emotional scene and then eases the audience with light comedy.

