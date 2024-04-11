Varshangalkku Shesham, a Malayalam film directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, follows the journey of two ambitious young men who leave their hometown to pursue their dreams of making it big in the South Indian cinema industry during the 1970s and '80s. Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, Neeta Pillai, Basil Joseph, Shaan Rahman, Neeraj Madhav, and YG Mahendran, the film navigates their struggles, aspirations, and the challenges they face in the pursuit of their goals. Varshangalkku Shesham Movie Review: Pranav Mohanlal-Dhyan Sreenivasan's Film is Solely For Feel-Good Enthusiasts With an Enjoyable Nivin Pauly Cameo (LatestLY Exclusive).

Released on April 11, the movie promises to immerse audiences in a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Indian cinema. Check out the review round-up here:

The News Minutes: Varshangalkku Shesham, running through decades of cinema, and enriched by music that combines melody with a heavy orchestra (Amrit Ramnath the composer is a wonderful discovery), is a tribute to the struggling many who dream of making it big in movies. In other ways, it is a satire that digs at its own makers and main actors. While all the hullabaloo makes it engaging and brings some laughter, the emotions in the script do not always translate onto the screen.

Onmanorama.com: The movie has a ‘love letter for cinema’ quality to it at many stretches. The first half, which is mostly set in the yesteryears, has a ‘theatrical’ feel to it with many melodramatic dialogues and character sketches that make one wonder whether it’s going to be extremely self-indulgent like this, through its long 2 hours 45 minutes. The director is evidently trying to make the viewer feel invested in Murali and Venu, but it’s not easy to connect with them enough till the interval. Even the humour becomes predictable and falls through. Pranav is likeable in his younger avatars but struggles in his salt-and-pepper version. Interestingly, Dhyan shines mostly on the emotional turf of his character. Shaan Rahman does a decent job for a newbie actor. Kalyani Priyadarshan isn't given much space in the storyscape.

Indian Express: The film finds a bright spot with the entry of Nivin Pauly, playing an exaggerated and caricatured version of himself named Nithin Molly, and his exceptional and energetic performance partially redeems Varshangalkku Shesham. As mentioned earlier, the film’s exploration of nepotism and its “clever” portrayal occur through Nithin Molly, depicted as an outsider just like the real Nivin — dealing with “[film] caucuses, belts, groupism, favouritism and nepotism alongside body shaming”, yet achieving success in the industry. Like Nivin, Nithin is depicted as a star experiencing a career downturn but striving for a comeback. Just as Nithin finds his chance through Venu’s film, Nivin himself receives a similar opportunity in real life in Varshangalkku Shesham, thanks to Vineeth who introduced him in Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010). Varshangalkku Shesham Song ‘Pyara Mera Veera’: Nivin Pauly Is Set To Rule Hearts and This Electrifying Number From Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Film Is Proof! (Watch Video).

Watch Varshangalkku Shesham Trailer

Oneindia.Com: Varshangalkku Sesham offers a cinematic journey that unfolds in two distinct halves, each with its own narrative flavour and impact. The first half of the film transports viewers back in time, evoking a theatrical ambience marked by melodramatic dialogues and vivid character portrayals. While this segment risks the possibility of veering into self-indulgence, it sets the stage for a comprehensive exploration of the storyline. However, the second half of the film is thoroughly enjoyable. Here, the performances, particularly by Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese, and the standout portrayal by Nivin Pauly, infuse the film with humour, introspection, and a deeper contemplation of the entertainment industry's dynamics. Nivin Pauly's adept handling of various career challenges, from paving his own path to navigating through body shaming and trolling, is commendably transformed into elements of levity, eliciting genuine laughter from the audience.

So, after reading the above reviews are you going to watch Varshangalkku Sesham on Theatre? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).