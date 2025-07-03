Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): Streaming giant Netflix has given a green signal to the third season of the popular Brazilian crime drama 'Criminal Code'.

The news of the renewal of the season comes exactly one month after Season 2 dropped on the streamer. The series is produced by Heitor Dhalia's São Paulo-based label Paranoid, Deadline reported.

The current season of the show has performed strongly in the Netflix charts, making the top ten on home turf and in scores of other territories, including Argentina, Portugal, and Nigeria. The first season was also a ratings hit, and the show's loyal international audience explains the speedy Season 3 order.

Criminal Code is set in and around the Triple Frontier - the tri-border area where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet. It was originally inspired by a real-life robbery. The action in Season 2 involved a prison break and followed the Phantom Gang as they undertook more daring heists while pursued by the cops.

Heitor Dhalia is the series director and showrunner. In one of the interviews with Deadline, he shared why he thinks Criminal Code has resonated with viewers.

"Crime series must respect the codes of the universe we portray; this is one of the secrets that captures the audience's attention," he said at the time. "We researched and deeply understood the crime universe, working with real consultants, police from all forces, and former criminals, ex-bank robbers, and ex-international traffickers."

Speaking about the new season, Hana Vaisman, Director of Scripted Series at Netflix Brazil, paid tribute to "the tireless dedication of Paranoid and the talents of our writers, directors, producers, and cast."

He added that Criminal Code is a sign of Netflix's commitment to Brazilian originals. "Continuing to invest in these complex narrative worlds is also a way to reinforce our commitment to Brazilian audiovisual storytelling and to support stories that grow alongside the audience." (ANI)

