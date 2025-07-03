Fans of Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora's legendary comedy franchise Hera Pheri were left shattered when Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the upcoming third instalment. However, following a string of events, including social media buzz, legal drama, and more, the actor confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3 to play his iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. According to the latest development, the Hera Pheri trio - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty—recently met to resolve their issues, marking an end to the ugly chapter that saw Rawal stepping away from the franchise. Priyadarshan revealed that the actor personally apologised to him for his sudden exit. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Suniel Shetty Reacts to Paresh Rawal’s Dramatic Return to Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise, Says ‘Fine-Tuning Ho Chuki Hai’.

Priayadarshan on Paresh Rawal’s Return to ‘Hera Pheri 3’

In an interview with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan, who helmed the first instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise, opened up about the recent turn of events that brought Paresh Rawal back to Hera Pheri 3's cast. He revealed that the actor personally called him to apologise for his sudden exit. Priyadarshan said, "Both Akshay and Paresh called to say everything is sorted. I was in shock when Paresh said, 'Sir, I'm doing the movie.' He added, 'I have never had anything except a lot of respect for you. I've done 26 movies with you, and I'm sorry to have left the film. There were some personal issues'."

Priyadarshan also revealed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal met and sorted out everything. Reportedly, the reconciliation began on May 30 on he occasion of Paresh Rawal's 70th birthday after Akshay Kumar reached out to him over a phone call to get things sorted. An insider also revealed that Paresh Rawal began reconsidering his decision after Akshay Kumar stood up for him when a journalist called him "foolish" for quitting Hera Pheri 3 during the trailer launch event of Housefull 5.

Priyadarshan also dismissed the rumours that filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan played a role in their patch-up.

