Seoul [South Korea], March 20 (ANI): Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has made a landmark return with their fifth studio album 'Arirang', ending a hiatus of three years and nine months with a project that looks both inward and ahead.

Released on March 20 alongside its lead single 'Swim,' the 14-track album signals a new era for the seven-member group following their military service and individual artistic journeys.

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Comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS uses 'Arirang' to reaffirm its Korean identity while expanding its global sonic footprint. The album draws inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang," weaving cultural motifs into a hip-hop-heavy, experimental soundscape.

The release has been accompanied by a large-scale live presentation in Seoul, streamed globally via Netflix from Gwanghwamun.

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The album's title references the historic Korean folk song 'Arirang,' first recorded in 1896.

Track-by-track: Inside BTS' 'Arirang'

1. 'Body to Body'

The album opens with an explosive pop-rap track infused with 'Arirang' motifs. With production contributions from Diplo and Ryan Tedder, it builds into a stadium-ready anthem led by RM's commanding intro.

2. 'Hooligan'

A sonically layered rap track blending string arrangements with metallic percussion. The vocal line adds depth to its catchy chorus.

3. 'Aliens'

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, this 808-driven track celebrates individuality, referencing Korean cultural nuances.

4. 'FYA'

A standout jersey club-inspired track produced by Diplo, Flume and JPEGMAFIA.

5. '2.0'

Another Mike WiLL Made-It production, this track reflects the group's evolution, echoing earlier sounds while reinforcing their current identity.

6. 'No. 29'

A brief interlude featuring the tolling of a historic Korean bell, transitioning the album into a more reflective second half.

7. 'Swim'

The album's lead single, written primarily by RM, is a synth-heavy track about renewal and forward motion, capturing BTS' mindset post-military service.

8. 'Merry Go Round'

Produced by Kevin Parker, this dreamy, rock-influenced track continues the album's emotional arc.

9. 'Normal'

A pop-rock track produced by Ryan Tedder that explores the tension between global fame and personal identity.

10. 'Like Animals'

With production from Diplo, this grunge-tinged song introduces a darker edge, centred on the desire for freedom.

11. 'They don't know 'bout us'

A confident, self-referential track asserting BTS' unique trajectory and influence in the global music industry.

12. 'One More Night'

A genre-blending track combining house and pop elements, reflecting on holding onto fleeting moments.

13. 'Please'

A softer, reflective track about togetherness, resonating with the group's reunion with fans.

14. 'Into the Sun'

The closing track encapsulates the album's theme, carrying the past into the future, and reinforces BTS' enduring bond with their global fanbase, ARMY. (ANI)

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