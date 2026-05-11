2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level 2 ADAS Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications

Skoda Auto India has officially launched the 2026 Kodiaq, introducing Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to its flagship SUV for the first time in the country. Priced from INR 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated model remains available in three distinct variants: Lounge, Sportline, and Selection L&K. While the mechanical underpinnings and core design remain largely unchanged, the mid-range and top-tier trims now feature enhanced safety technology and equipment previously reserved for the range-topping variant.

The introduction of ADAS marks a significant milestone for the brand in India, as the Kodiaq becomes the first Skoda vehicle in the local market to offer autonomous driving features. This update is designed to strengthen the SUV’s position against premium rivals such as the Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and the Volkswagen Tayron. By democratising features across the lineup, Skoda aims to provide a more compelling value proposition for prospective buyers in the luxury utility segment. Nissan Gravite CNG Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Kodiaq Specifications and Features

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, delivering 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, with power distributed to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The entry-level Lounge variant is offered as a five-seater with a 786-litre boot, while the Sportline and Selection L&K trims feature a seven-seater configuration. Standard equipment across the range includes a panoramic sunroof, three-zone Climatronic climate control, and acoustic insulation.

The most notable addition is the Level 2 ADAS suite, available on the Sportline and Selection L&K trims. This package includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Front Assist with automatic braking, Side Assist for blind-spot monitoring, and Rear Traffic Alert. Additionally, the Sportline variant has been upgraded with a 360-degree camera, Intelligent Park Assist, and a front grille featuring a horizontal LED light strip. The top-spec Selection L&K maintains its premium status with Cognac leather upholstery, Ergo seats with pneumatic massage, and ventilated heating functions.

Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq starts at INR 36.99 lakh for the Lounge 5-seater variant. The mid-spec Sportline 7-seater is priced at INR 44.99 lakh, while the flagship Selection L&K 7-seater carries a price tag of INR 46.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Skoda has also refreshed the colour palette, making Race Blue available on both the Sportline and Selection L&K, while Bronx Gold remains exclusive to the top-tier model. Maruti Eeco Star Edition With 18 New Accessories Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

The vehicle continues to be assembled locally at the company’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility. With the inclusion of ADAS and more premium features in the mid-range trim, Skoda intends to maintain its momentum in the Indian premium SUV space, offering a blend of European engineering and modern safety tech.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).