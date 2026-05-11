‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 11 Release Date: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s K-Drama

The highly anticipated K-drama Perfect Crown, starring global icons IU and Byeon Woo Seok, has entered its critical penultimate week as it nears its grand finale. The series, which has dominated viewership ratings since its April debut, is currently building toward the resolution of the central couple's scandalised contract marriage. As the drama moves into its final two episodes, international fans are closely tracking the release of Episode 11 and its streaming availability. ‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 5: When and Where To Watch IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s Romance K-Drama Online.

‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 11: Release Details

Episode 11 of Perfect Crown is officially scheduled to air on Friday, May 15, 2026. The series has maintained a consistent twice-weekly release schedule, with new episodes premiering every Friday and Saturday. In South Korea, the drama is broadcast on MBC TV at 9:40 PM KST. Following the Friday broadcast, the series finale (Episode 12) is slated to air the following day, May 16, 2026, concluding the 12-episode run.

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Where to Stream ‘Perfect Crown’ Episode 11

For viewers outside of South Korea, Disney+ remains the primary international streaming platform for Perfect Crown. Episodes typically become available on the service shortly after the domestic television broadcast in Korea, featuring subtitles in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

In India, fans have noted that the series is not currently available on local platforms like Disney+ Hotstar or JioHotstar. While the global Disney+ platform carries the title, there has been no official update regarding a localised premiere for the Indian market, leaving many viewers to monitor regional streaming announcements for any changes.

‘Perfect Crown’ Plot Tension and Record-Breaking Ratings

The drama has seen a significant surge in popularity, recently recording a nationwide viewership rating of 13.3%, its highest to date, following the release of Episode 10. The story follows Seong Hui-ju (IU), a chaebol heiress seeking royal legitimacy, and Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo-seok), a royal figure navigating a lack of personal freedom.

Episode 11 is expected to deal with the immediate fallout of the public's reaction to the couple's genuine feelings amidst their "fake" arrangement. With the secret of their contract marriage now fully exposed, the upcoming chapter will likely focus on their efforts to protect one another from palace politics and growing social pressure. BTS Meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Greet 50,000 Fans Outside National Palace Ahead of Sold-Out ARIRANG Concert (Watch Video).

Perfect Crown marks the first time IU and Byeon Woo-seok have shared the screen since appearing together in the 2016 hit Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. The production, which reportedly had a budget of KRW 30 billion, has been praised for its high-fashion take on a modern South Korean monarchy. As the series moves into its final week, fans are eager to see if the couple can secure a "happily ever after" or if the political chaos of the 21st-century palace will force them apart.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).