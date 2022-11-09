Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Drishyam 2', the makers of the film unveiled the song's title track.

The song has been composed by Rockstar DSP, narration is by Ajay Devgn, sung by Usha Uthup and Vijay Prakash and it has been penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Also Read | Taanav: Sukhmani Sadana's Father Recorded Her Audition for the Film Amid Pandemic.

The song begins with Ajay saying, "My name is Vijay Salgaonkar and this is my confession." We then see Akshaye Khanna's character inspecting Vijay Salgaonkar's house.

Drishyam, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Also Read | Farah Khan Shares Blooper Reel for 'Om Shanti Om', Gets Nostalgic As Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Film Turns 15 – Watch.

The second part is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran are also a part of the film.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

Tabu will reprise her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film is scheduled to release on November 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)