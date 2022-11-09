Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan, on Wednesday, celebrated 15 years of her romantic drama film Om Shanti Om. Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan shared a video which she captioned," The Magic, the Madness, the Music that was my love letter to Bollywood #15yearsofomshantiom #blooperreel." In the video, Farah shared some fun BTS moments from the sets of the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Kirron Kher. Shah Rukh Khan's Popular Movies Get a 'Come to My Bed' One-Line Plot Summaries and They are Effing Hilarious!

Soon after Farah shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. "Love this magic my favourite movie," a fan commented. Another fan wrote," There can never be a better film on this theme... and what fabulous music, its timeless...make your next soon FK, cannot wait!" The film received massive responses from the audience and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan's item number "Dard-e-Disco" and Deepika's introductory song "Aankhon Mein Teri" still remain fans' favourites even after 15 years of their release. Deepika received an IIFA award for Star debut of the year - Female for her performance in the film. Post Om Shanti Om, Deepika and Shah Rukh collaborated for films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year and the upcoming action thriller film Pathaan. Deepika Padukone To Be Female Lead in Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film? – Reports.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in a Pan India film Project K alongside south actor Prabhas and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller film Pathaan which is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, south director Atlee's Jawan and in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki.