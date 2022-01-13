Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth posted a hilarious birthday tribute for his brother Liam Hemsworth who turned 32 on Friday.

The Marvel star took to his Instagram handle to hilariously troll his younger brother on his special day.

Alongside two shirtless photos of the 'Hunger Games' actor, Chris wrote, "Happy birthday @liamhemsworth hopefully this is the year you finally get in shape and take care of yourself."

Chris then made Liam a special offer saying, "To help with your transformation I'm gonna gift you 10 per cent off a membership #familydiscount, Love you."

Chris also shared a childhood picture of Liam.

Fans and followers gushed over the two brothers in the comments section.

One fan commented, "This must be true brother love." While another wrote, "Family discount on a membership is the best present you can give your brother."

For the unversed, the brothers clearly have a special bro-bond. As per E! News, Liam even gushed about his relationship with Chris in a 2019 interview.

"He's my hero. I look up to him. He's honestly my last call, when I find myself in a position where I'm 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion, I trust more than anyone in my team," he said of Chris at that time. (ANI)

