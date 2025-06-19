Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): Rumours surrounding the casting for 'Black Panther 3' have been circulating, with Damson Idris at the centre of speculation.

When questioned about potential talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the upcoming film, Idris playfully responded with "yes-no" during an appearance on NBC's Today show, as per Deadline.

Also Read | 'It Felt Like a Page From My Own Marriage,' Actress Sonali Bendre Reveals Why She Said Yes to the Upcoming Reality Show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'.

Idris's response has sparked debate, with co-anchor Craig Melvin interpreting it as a "yes."

However, Idris teased, "It could mean no." When asked about accepting the role if offered, Idris gave a definitive "yes," as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Crosswalk Car Accident: Country Singer Conner Smith Cancels Shows After Mishap Involving Elderly Pedestrian.

Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) left a lasting impact before his passing in August 2020.

The franchise has continued, with Letitia Wright's Shuri taking on the heroic title in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

Recent reports obtained by Deadline suggest Marvel might recast T'Challa or introduce his son, Toussaint, who is played by a new actor.

Denzel Washington revealed he's being considered for a role in 'Black Panther 3,' with director Ryan Coogler confirming he's writing a part for the actor.

Coogler expressed his dedication to the franchise, sharing he'll continue working on 'Black Panther' films as long as fans will have him.

As per Deadline, Marvel producer Nate Moore clarified that no decisions have been made regarding the future of T'Challa or 'Black Panther 3,' with Coogler yet to start working on the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)