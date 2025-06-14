Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is in early talks to direct an upcoming feature, "Breakthrough", starring Dwayne Johnson in a supporting role.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film from A24 studio has the script penned by Zeke Goodman and is set in Southern California at the turn of the millennium.

Also Read | 'I Am on the Road Map You Set Out for Me': Karan Veer Mehra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With Throwback Photos on His Death Anniversary.

It revolves around an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru, whose intoxicating charm masks his morally questionable methods of manipulation and his own concealed darkness. Johnson will essay the role of guru in the film.

"Breakthrough" is produced by Stacey Sher under production banner Shiny Penny Productions alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Late Bollywood Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Says 'Let His Legacy Continue' on His 5th Death Anniversary.

Aronofsky's upcoming project is "Caught Stealing". Starring Zoe Kravitz, the crime thriller is slated to release in August.

Johnson will next star in "The Smashing Machine".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)