London [UK], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan is on a vacation with her husband actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as they channelise their inner 'Tourist' on their London trip.

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor shared a series of glimpses from her trip, "Tourists ( last picture taken by Inaaya)", she captioned the post.

In the glimpses, Soha could be seen donning an orange-red co-ord set and Inaaya could be spotted sporting all-black attire for the visit. The mother-daughter duo posed for the camera, while standing on a bridge.

The last picture of the post features Soha with a fan, Inaaya showcased her photography skills in this picture.

Fans and friends from the industry were quick to react to the post, Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "MY inni Jaan!", Soha's friend Shweta Bachchan commented, "I love her". A fan wrote, "Super Talented kid" in the comment section.

Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2015 which was attended by close friends and family. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called 'Hush-Hush' and Kunal is doing a film called 'Kanjoos Makkhichoos' with Vipul Shah and also has 'Malang 2' on his work slate. (ANI)

