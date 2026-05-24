Entertainment News | David Dhawan to Retire After 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', Says Karan Johar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared an emotional note announcing that veteran director David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of his upcoming summer film, marking the end of a celebrated filmmaking career spanning decades.

Johar revealed the news after attending the film festival dedicated to David Dhawan and later posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

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Calling the filmmaker an "institution" in Indian cinema, Johar reflected on Dhawan's lasting contribution to Bollywood's commercial comedy space.

"Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... had a bittersweet reaction in my heart.. here's filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre offilms.... DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment!" Johar wrote.

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David Dhawan has remained one of Bollywood's most influential commercial directors, particularly through the 1990s and 2000s, when his comedy entertainers dominated the box office and shaped mainstream Hindi cinema.

Johar further praised the filmmaker's impact on future generations of directors and the affection he continues to receive within the film fraternity.

"What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker' 's have taken forward as inspiration.... He LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!!" he wrote.

Dhawan's final directorial venture, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', has already generated significant attention ahead of its theatrical release on June 5.

The film stars his son Varun Dhawan and revolves around a chaotic love triangle involving former and current romantic partners.

According to the trailer, one of the film's major comic moments centres on an accidental pregnancy confession involving characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film has also featured energetic music and dance sequences, including a remixed version of the popular 1990s track Chunari Chunari.

Songs such as WOW, Tera Ho Jaun and Vyah Karwado Ji have already attracted attention online.

Speaking about the project in a press note, David Dhawan said, "This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humour, confusion, music, and heart."

Producer Ramesh Taurani added, "With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, we wanted to create a wholesome entertainer filled with laughter, music, romance, and family fun. We're excited for audiences to experience the film's energy and madness."

Johar concluded his tribute by wishing Dhawan success for what is expected to be his final big-screen release.

"Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son..... DAVID DHAWAN... NO 1 man always...."

The film has also remained in the spotlight amid an ongoing legal and ethical dispute raised by veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani over the alleged recreation and reuse of songs associated with his films without consent.

Describing the matter as an ethical concern rather than a financial disagreement, Bhagnani said, "How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry."

He further added, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken."

Bhagnani clarified that he has not objected to the film's release and remains open to discussion. "Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that's all I am asking," he said. (ANI)

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