Ram Charan Apologises to Jasprit Bumrah After Calling Him a Footballer in Viral Video, Blames 'Human Error'
Telugu cinema star Ram Charan has issued a public apology to Indian premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah following a viral promotional event mix-up. While speaking at a music launch for his upcoming sports drama Peddi in Bhopal, the actor inadvertently praised Bumrah for his contributions to football, prompting widespread social media chatter.
Telugu actor Ram Charan has issued a formal apology to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah after inadvertently referring to him as a football player during a promotional event. The incident occurred on Saturday during a grand music launch in Bhopal for his highly anticipated upcoming film, Peddi. A video clip of the interaction rapidly circulated on social media platforms, drawing immediate attention and a wave of light-hearted memes from sports and cinema enthusiasts. ‘Peddi’ Trailer: Ram Charan Plays an Outstanding Sportsperson Excelling in Three Different Sports in Explosive Sports Action Drama! (Watch).
The actor moved swiftly to address the gaffe later that evening, attributing the mistake to temporary forgetfulness amidst a high-energy public setting.
The Rapid-Fire Gaffe in Bhopal
The mix-up took place during a rapid-fire interview segment at the launch of Peddi’s latest track, "Hellallallo". The host requested Ram Charan’s immediate thoughts on several of India’s most prominent sporting icons. The actor successfully navigate the initial names, describing Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a "long and legendary run", MS Dhoni as "calm and cool", Rohit Sharma as "everybody’s man", and Virat Kohli as "the fire".
However, when the interviewer prompted him with Jasprit Bumrah, the actor praised the athlete but confused his sport. "Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football, and you are taking football so ahead. Love you, sir," Ram Charan stated to the crowd. The explicit reference to football left audiences amused, given Bumrah's status as one of the world's premier cricket bowlers.
Ram Charan Calls Jasprit Bumrah Footballer- Watch Viral Video
#Sachin - Long Legendary Run #MSD - Calm and Cool#RohitSharma - Everyone Owns Him#ViratKohli - Fire#JaspritBumrah - I am your biggest fan. I love football and you've taking it more forward. Love you sir..🤣🤣#PeddiKiAawaz pic.twitter.com/JMPIXcYYhJ
— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) May 23, 2026
Public Apology and Clarification
Recognising the error after the promotional event concluded, Ram Charan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account late on Saturday night to issue a correction and praise Bumrah's actual cricketing achievements. He expressed his deep admiration for the bowler and emphasised that the mistake was entirely unintentional.
"Uff I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd," the actor wrote. He further added that he remains a massive admirer of his performance, stating that Bumrah makes the nation proud by consistently putting batsmen on the back foot.
Ram Charan's Apology
Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.
Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd 🙏🏼
I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when…
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026
Geographical Slip-Up Caps Off Event
The football comment was not the only minor blunder from the evening to catch the attention of social media users. During his main address to the gathering in Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, the actor accidentally addressed the local crowd as residents of Bihar.
He corrected himself immediately on stage, but both slip-ups generated considerable online traction. Despite the dual errors, fans largely defended the actor online, commending his humility, prompt accountability, and the grounded nature of his public apology.
The promotional event in Bhopal forms part of a nationwide marketing push for Peddi, a major sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film features Ram Charan alongside an ensemble cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu.
Ironically, the film itself centers heavily on the theme of Indian sports. In the movie, Ram Charan portrays a crossover athlete from a rural background who excels in multiple disciplines, including cricket, wrestling, and running. With an original score composed by Academy Award-winner AR Rahman, Peddi has officially cleared its censor board formalities with a UA certificate and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 4 June 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).