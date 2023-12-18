Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) Pop singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes got engaged over the weekend after a little over a year of dating.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram.

"I'm still speechless... last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you..

"Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby @angelokritikos @shutterstock," Lovato wrote in the post on Sunday.

In his post, Lutes said he is the "luckiest man alive right now".

"yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato @angelokritikos @shutterstock (sic)" he wrote.

The duo first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato's song "Substance" and went public with their relationship in August of the same year.

