Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes celebrates her birthday on December 18. Though it's been a while since we spotted her on the red carpet, her street style is equally admirable and honestly, more frequent. She is the epitome of effortless street style, often spotted in comfortable yet chic outfits. She has a unique ability to make even the simplest outfits look stylish and on-trend. One of her go-to pieces for casual wear is undoubtedly jeans which she loves sporting on numerous occasions. Katie Holmes Birthday Special: Here’s Looking at 5 Iconic Roles of the Dawson’s Creek Star!

What sets her apart from the crowd is her ability to make denim look elevated and sophisticated. Whether she pairs them with a simple t-shirt or a blazer, Katie always manages to put her own spin on the classic staple. Her love for comfort is evident in her choice of denim – she often opts for looser fits and distressed finishes.

Even when she is dressed down, Katie manages to exude a sense of sophistication and elegance. She proves that comfort and style need not be mutually exclusive – by choosing high-quality fabrics and classic silhouettes, she elevates even the most casual of outfits. To elaborate more on this, let's check out some of her coolest street-style looks. Katie Holmes Refused to Be ‘Sexualised’ During Dawson’s Creek- Here’s Why.

Her understated yet polished approach to dressing has made her a style icon for many. She embodies the idea of effortless chic and proves that sometimes the simplest of outfits can be the most stylish. Whether she's running errands or attending an event, Katie's love for comfort in casual attire is a constant in her fashion repertoire.

Happy Birthday, Katie Holmes!

