Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout Wills celebrated her 31st birthday recently. On the occasion, she posted a photo wearing nothing but her birthday suit. In the photo, Scout is seen naked, while relaxing in an outdoor hot tub, looking at the hills. She captioned the photo, "This is going to be the best year of my life".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgPksekpvrf/

Also Read | Suriya Birthday Special: 5 Best Scenes Of The National Award Winning Actor In Soorarai Pottru!.

Scout's followers took to the comment section of the post to wish her a happy birthday. Some even left compliments.

Well, this isn't the first time the musician has bared it all for her fans.

Also Read | Anything's Possible Movie Review: Billy Porter's High School Romance Is A Gen-Z Inspired Love Story With An Underwhelming Second Half (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to Page Six, In October 2021, Scout got naked in her 'Love Without Passion' music video. In a similar fashion, she used her hair to cover her breasts, leaving the rest of her body exposed.

Scout is one of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters. The former couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, have two other daughters - Rumer and Tallulah.

According to Page Six, Bruce Willis recently retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. He is currently married to Emma Heming with whom he has two daughters - Mabel and Evelyn.

Demi, on the other hand, is dating chef Daniel Humm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)