Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated 'Dune' reboot will soon be heading to the Venice Film Festival, barring an unforeseen snafu or COVID issue.

According to Deadline, 'Dune', the trailer of which was released last year, stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve was last on the Lido with his Oscar-winning box office hit 'Arrival' in 2016 and this will be an even hotter ticket for him.

It is not clear at this stage whether the movie will open the festival, which runs from September 1-11. The film is currently due to launch internationally beginning in mid-September and in the US on October 1.

'Dune', which has been adapted from Frank Herbert's cult novel, tells the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential, only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

There has been plenty of speculation about movies that may or may not be going to the major festivals this year. Most of the movies speculated for Cannes were already expected from last year.

Fest chief Thierry Fremaux last month confirmed that Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' and Paul Verhoeven's 'Benedetta' would be among movies to grace the Croisette this edition.

Uncertainty remains over the in-person status of most of the fall's major festivals. As per Deadline, Cannes in July will act as something of a litmus test for in-person gatherings in 2021 after Venice was the only movie showcase to go ahead physically last fall. (ANI)

