A fresh lineup of films and series is arriving on OTT platforms this week, offering viewers a variety of genres including action, mystery, romance and biographical drama. From big Bollywood names to international thrillers and K-dramas, the new releases promise something for everyone. OTT Releases This Week Part 2: ‘Monarch Legacy of Monsters’ S2, ‘Black Phone 2’, Paul McCartney Documentary and More To Stream.

Subedaar (Prime Video) – Watch Video

One of the most anticipated releases is Subedaar, which premiered on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video. The action-drama stars Anil Kapoor in the role of a retired army subedar trying to adjust to life after service. However, his peaceful life soon takes a dramatic turn when he gets caught in a conflict with a powerful illegal sand-mining mafia led by characters known as Prince and Babli Didi. Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for films like Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, the film also features Radhika Madan and Mona Singh in important roles.

Young Sherlock (Prime Video) – Watch Video

Another interesting series arriving this week is Young Sherlock, which released on March 4 on Amazon Prime Video. The action-mystery drama explores the early life of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Set in Victorian England during the 1870s, the story follows a young Holmes as he begins developing the skills that would later make him world-famous. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the lead role and is inspired by Andrew Lane’s popular Young Sherlock Holmes novels.

Boyfriend on Demand (Netflix) – Watch Video

Netflix also adds a touch of romance and K-drama to the week with Boyfriend on Demand, releasing on March 6. The series follows Seo Mi Rae, a music producer who escapes the stress of her daily life through a virtual dating simulation program. While exploring romance in the digital world, she begins to experience unexpected emotions in real life when her colleague and rival Park Gyeong Nam enters the picture. The show stars Jisoo and Seo In Guk.

The Hunt (Apple TV+) – Watch Video

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ introduces a gripping international thriller with The Hunt, which premiered on March 4. The six-episode French-language series revolves around a group of longtime friends whose weekend hunting trip turns into a nightmare. After a violent encounter leads to a death, the group decides to hide the truth. But as they return to their normal lives, a haunting feeling that someone is watching them begins to grow.

War Machine (Netflix) – Watch Video

For fans of high-octane action, Netflix is releasing War Machine on March 6. The science-fiction thriller features Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid, Stephan James and Jai Courtney. The story follows a group of military recruits who face an unimaginable threat during their final 24-hour training mission. With communication systems failing and weapons becoming useless, the soldiers must rely on their survival instincts to stay alive.

Hello Bachhon (Netflix) – Watch Video

Another notable release on Netflix this week is Hello Bachhon, a biographical drama series arriving on March 6. Directed by Pratish Mehta, the show is inspired by the life of Alakh Pandey, the founder of PhysicsWallah. It traces the journey of a passionate teacher who starts teaching in a small town and eventually builds one of India’s most recognised education platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).