Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is likely to be discharged from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital on June 10.

Dilip Kumar's spokesperson on Wednesday took to the evergreen actor's offical Twitter account and updated everyone about his health, saying 'a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed' on the ailing patient.

"Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF," the tweet read.

On June 6, Dilip Kumar, who is 98-year-old, was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after having breathing issues for the past few days.

Fans have become extremely happy after reading about Dilip Kumar's improved health.

"So happy to read this news... may Allah grant him good health always," a user tweeted.

"This is wonderful news! Hope will continue to improve back to full health soonest," another fan commented.

A few days ago, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu urged everyone not to believe in fake rumours related to the former's health.

"My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued a statement.

The latest picture of Dilip Kumar was also shared on his Twitter handle. The caption read, "Latest. An hour ago."

In the image, Dilip Kumar can be seen on a bed, wearing a blue shirt with Saira Banu by his side.

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.(ANI)

