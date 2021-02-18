Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Indian filmmaker Mahaveer Jain has joined hands with Bollywood film producer and director Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to produce a family comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

The upcoming film will mark the second collaboration between Rao and Sanon, who have earlier shared screen space in the 2017 hit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

The yet-untitled film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film will be based on a high-concept theme and will see the actors in never-seen-before avatars.

The forthcoming project will be directed by Abhishek Jain, who has earlier helmed popular Gujarati films. The Rao and Sanon-starrer will mark his debut in the Hindi film industry.

Recently, Jain and Vijan flew to Vaishno Devi to seek the blessings of goddess Vaishno Devi to kickstart the film.

Speaking about the film, Jain said, "We are thrilled to announce our next with Maddock Films. The film is going to be a path-breaking one and we are sure that the audience has never seen anything like this before."

"Back in the day, family comedies were a predominant genre and we want to bring it back in contemporary cinema. We have a stellar cast and a wonderfully talented crew and we cannot wait to share the film with the rest of the world," he added.

The rest of the details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

