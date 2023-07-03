Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi will be seen sharing screen space in 'The Magic of Shiri'.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the series.

In the show, the audience can see Divyanka in the role of a magician.

The teaser begins with Divyanka flaunting her magic tricks.

"In jadugaro ki duniya mein main jadoogarni banke cha jaugi (In this male dominated industry of magicians, I, as a female magician, will make a mark)," Divyanka said in the teaser.

The clip has left fans excited.

"It looks interesting," a social media user commented.

"This is looking mesmerizing. Wow. Can't wait to see you in this. Super excited," another one wrote.

The teaser also shows Divyanka as a mother and a wife.

Jaaved also plays the role of a magician in the show.

'The Magic of Shiri' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 13.

Divyanka rose to fame with her role in TV show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'. She also gained a lot of appreciation for her role of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in the television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The Magic Of Shiri marks Divyanka's second foray into the world of web series after her debut in the OTT space with the 2019 show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, in which she shared screen space with Rajeev Khandelwal. (ANI)

