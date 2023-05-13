Delhi, May 13: JioCinema Premium subscription plan is now available to users in India. The move comes as the streaming platform gained a significant following by offering free streaming of major events such as the FIFA World Cup and IPL 2023, along with movies like Vikram Vedha. The introduction of the Premium plan marks the platform's effort to expand its offerings to subscribers.

With JioCinema Premium, users can now enjoy even more exclusive content from leading studios like HBO. Some of the latest HBO shows that can be streamed on JioCinema Premium include The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Big Little Lies, Westworld, Silicon Valley, True Detective, Newsroom and Succession. HBO Premium Content Now Available on JioCinema: Here's How You Can Watch Shows Like Succession, Game of Thrones, Barry on the Platform in India .

Furthermore, JioCinema has added WB's content to its library, which includes popular movies like the Harry Potter series, The Dark Knight trilogy, Batman v Superman, and Justice League, available for streaming. IPL 2023: JioCinema Clocks Record-Breaking 1300 Crore Plus Video Views in First Five Weeks.

Additionally, JioCinema has pledged to include more thrilling content in its Premium library in the near future. It's worth mentioning that the JioCinema app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The JioCinema Premium subscription plan, which costs Rs 999 annually, provides viewers with the highest video and audio quality available. This annual plan also allows users to stream content on up to four devices simultaneously, providing greater flexibility and convenience. Currently, the platform only offers an annual subscription plan, but JioCinema may introduce more affordable monthly plans in the future.

It is worth noting that Reliance's JioCinema has already collaborated with WarnerBros in a bid to stay competitive in India's rapidly expanding streaming market which is currently dominated by the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Hotstar.

