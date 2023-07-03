The Magic of Shiri stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the main lead and shows her as an entertaining magician who is determined to make it in a field dominated by men. But she hits a block when things start to go wrong. A glimpse of Jaaved Jaaferi is also shown as a fellow magician, who doesn't want Shiri to succeed. The series is directed by Birsa Dasgupta. Divyanka Tripathi Shares Pics From Sister-in-Law Riya Dahiya’s Wedding Ceremony!

Watch Teaser For MOS:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)