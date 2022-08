Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Dr Dre has spoken up about the severity of his health when he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.

According to Deadline, during his appearance on the 'Workout the Doubt' podcast, Dre made revelations about what happened and how close to death he was.

He said, "I'm at Cedars-Sinai hospital and they weren't allowing anybody to come up, meaning visitors or family or anything like that, because of COVID, but they allowed my family to come in. I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here."

Dre stated that he didn't know his visit to the hospital back in January 2021 "was that serious" as he had visits from his mother, sister, and family. He added, "Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests... basically sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that."

Deadline reported that Dre "didn't eat for two weeks" following the two weeks in the hospital, which left him hungry and exhausted. The music producer never felt he was in "trouble" and said, "I felt like OK, I'm just going through the procedure and I'm ready to go home. Some might say I came out a bit stronger than ever before."

Following his hospitalization, Dre shared an Instagram post in 2021, updating his fans regarding his health.

As per Deadline, at the time, he wrote, "Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" (ANI)

