Actor Emma Stone, who just won a BAFTA for her performance in Poor Things and is also nominated for an Oscar, is in talks to collaborate with Yorgos Lanthimos on his remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet, reported Variety. The project, which is set to begin shooting in the United Kingdom and New York this summer, has been in development for several years. Jang Joon-hwan, who helmed the original South Korean film, was previously attached to direct the English-language adaptation, which is based on a script by Will Tracy, whose credits include HBO's Succession and Searchlight's The Menu. Poor Things: Emma Stone Reveals the Allure of Bella Baxter and Her Reasons for Embracing the Role.

Save the Green Planet is an eccentric black comedy about a disillusioned young man who kidnaps and tortures a businessman he believes is part of an alien invasion. A battle of wits unfolds between the captive, his devoted lover, the businessman, and a private detective. According to Variety, Stone would most likely play a supporting role. The project would mark Lanthimos and Stone's sixth collaboration. The pair first worked together on The Favourite and will next have Kinds of Kindness, an anthology film that also stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley. Kinds of Kindness is slated to be released later this year and could world premiere at Cannes. Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, director, actress and supporting actor, among others. Emma Stone Birthday: From La La Land to The Amazing Spider-Man, Take a Look at the Actor's Greatest Hits!.

Lanthimos will also collaborate with Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe at Element Pictures for the sixth time on the remake project. The film will be produced by the banner in collaboration with Ari Aster's Square Peg and CJ ENM (formerly known as CJ Entertainment). Green Planet became a cult hit and festival favourite for CJ Entertainment when it came out in 2003. It won prizes at fantasy festivals, including those in Bucheon, Buenos Aires and Brussels, and markets, including Rotterdam, Tokyo Filmex and Moscow. It also earned Jang the Golden Bell Award for best new director in Korea, reported Variety.