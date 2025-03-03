Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza like no other! The buzz around this year’s Oscars is electrifying, especially in the wake of the dramatic Los Angeles fire crisis. Will the 2025 Academy Awards go on as planned? The anticipation is palpable, setting the stage for fierce debates and excitement. But worry not—Hollywood’s vibrant energy is alive and kicking with dazzling promotional interviews, glamorous dinners, lavish parties, and a wave of jaw-dropping fashion moments that lead to an unforgettable night celebrating cinematic brilliance. As the ballots have been cast and the Dolby Theatre prepares for its grand transformation, the brightest stars in Hollywood are set to light up the iconic red carpet, creating magical memories that will echo long after the final curtain falls. Oscars 2025 Nominees for Best Costume Design.

The Oscars red carpet has evolved into the world's most-watched runway, and media frenzy is in full swing as cameras flash and excitement builds! This year promises a star-studded lineup of presenters, nominees, and their stylish plus-ones—often their adorable parents—all dazzling in haute couture. The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and each guest is ready to make a statement with unforgettable fashion moments, all captured in the shimmering glow of cameras. Fashion will be the true art form showcased on this monumental stage! Kitten Heels Are Back! The Y2K Comfort Heels Set New High Standards in Fashion Trends.

Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning (Photo Credits: File Image)

Prepare yourself for an enchanting display of bold red lips, glamorous Old Hollywood vibes, and hairstyles that defy gravity!

As the Oscars red carpet opened on Sunday, March 2, fashion correspondents surged into action, paying homage to the legendary Joan Rivers by asking the timeless question, “Who are you wearing?” All eyes locked onto Miley Cyrus as she turned heads in a stunning black Alexander McQueen ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance with an edgy twist! Her freshly bleached eyebrows and minimalist makeup emphasized her flawless complexion, while bold matte nude eyeshadow and fluffy lashes showcased her impeccable style. Embracing change, Miley flaunted a honey blonde arch that beautifully complemented her golden highlights, adding a daring touch of Old Hollywood glam. Her sleek classic side part, combined with a playful rockabilly quiff and voluminous curls, injected a fun twist into her captivating look!

Bowen Yang, Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo (Photo Credits: File Image)

As the celebration unfolds, you won’t want to miss a single stunning outfit or jaw-dropping transformation! We're on the edge of our seats for unforgettable moments, like Timothée Chalamet’s quirky tribute to Bob Dylan in a bespoke butter-yellow Givenchy suit adorned with dazzling Cartier jewels. Keep your eyes peeled for Demi Moore, who might just snag her first Oscar in a luminous metallic silver Armani Privé gown paired with ethereal Chopard jewels that evoke the magic of moonlight. And let’s not forget Lisa’s thrilling debut on the Oscars red carpet!

This awards season has been all about striking statements, with standout nominees stealing the spotlight. Best-actress nominee Mikey Madison dazzled in a breathtaking baby pink bow gown by Dior, adorned with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewels, while best-actor nominee Colman Domingo turned heads in a playful blood-red jacket that radiated a dramatic silhouette, perfectly highlighted by a stunning bracelet. In a spirit of goodwill, Vanity Fair is partnering with local organizations—Motion Picture & Television Fund and Baby2Baby—encouraging everyone to give back and uplift the community.

The presenters’ lineup is nothing short of spectacular, with stars like Miley Cyrus, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Stone, and Elle Fanning ensuring the fashion excitement stays on high throughout the night.

Selena Gomez enchanted everyone in her custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, embellished with Bulgari jewels and radiating irresistible elegance in a champagne rose hue that beautifully flattered her figure. Amelia Dimoldenberg shimmered in a striking powder blue Versace, while Bowen Yang brought chic vibes in an Etro masterpiece. Storm Reid made a grand entrance in a knockout red gown by Alexander Vauthier, and Charlotte Lawrence delighted in a whimsical roasted baby pink Valentino adorned with bows and frills. Ariana Grande resembled sheer perfection in a dreamy creamy Schiaparelli Couture gown that looked good enough to eat! Elle Fanning embodied pure American elegance in an ethereal Givenchy gown, complemented by dazzling Cartier jewels.

Cynthia Erivo made a bold statement in a custom Louis Vuitton creation that embodied every girl’s Cinderella fantasy. Felicity Jones shimmered in a metallic pistachio grey gown by Armani Privé, inspiring those who appreciate the beauty of understated elegance. Lupita Nyong’o stole hearts in an all-Chanel ensemble, while Raye stunned in a fiery red Vivienne Westwood creation accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Meanwhile, Doja Cat turned heads in a daring leopard print Balmain outfit, paired with bold Messika jewellery and an unforgettable blonde mohawk. Retro Hollywood glamour sprang to life with Margaret Qualley’s elegant updo and custom Chanel jewellery, while the ever-sparkly Emma Stone glowed brilliantly in her champagne gold Louis Vuitton gown.

