Washington DC [US], November 19 (ANI): Actor Ethan Slater praised his girlfriend Ariana Grande's performance in the upcoming film 'Wicked: For Good', during the movie's premiere in New York City, according to People.

Speaking at the premiere, Slater said, "Ariana Grande's performance is out of this world and Cynthia Erivo's performance is unbelievable." He also commended his co-stars, adding, "And Johnny Bailey is so beautiful, and Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, and I got to work with Marissa Bode, you know, from this close away for this whole movie and yet getting to see her on the big screen, it's just so moving."

Slater reflected on the film's evolution from the first instalment, saying, "I'm so proud of this movie and it's so different from the first one, and yet it feels like the obvious true continuation of it." He also praised the off-screen friendship between Grande and Erivo, who portrays Elphaba Thropp, later known as the Wicked Witch of the West. "They really do just communicate off camera even more than they do on camera. And I think that that's what makes their friendship really beautiful to witness is the ways that they help each other through... the craziness of this," Slater added, as reported by People.

People first confirmed Slater and Grande's relationship in July 2023. Earlier this year, Grande offered rare insights into their relationship while chatting with mutual friend Sean Hayes. "Yes, he loves you so much," Grande said, to which Hayes responded, "I love him too. Ethan Slater. He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life."

Grande recently shared a carousel of photos from the London premiere of Wicked: For Good, highlighting the couple's closeness. A source told People on Nov. 12, "They both have a lot going on, but their relationship is the real deal. They're incredibly supportive of each other's careers and so excited for everyone to see their new film," according to People.

'Wicked: For Good' is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21. (ANI)

