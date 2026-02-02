Dharamshala, February 2: The exiled Tibetan community living in Dharamshala are elated as spiritual leader Dalai Lama earns his first Grammy for the spoken-word album "Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" on Monday. Expressing joy, the Deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering said that with this Grammy award the Dalai Lama's message of "universal brotherhood" and compassion will spread all over the world.

In response to the Dalai Lama's achievement, Deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile Dolma Tsering told ANI, "It's historic moment and it's a matter of great joy, not only for Tibetans but for the whole humanity. So I also want to express my congratulations to his holiness for winning this Grammy award" Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy at 2026 Awards, Says Honour Reflects ‘Shared Universal Responsibility’ for Humanity.

Dalai Lama Wins First Grammy at 2026 Awards

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Recognition Highlighting Universal Responsibility and Compassion Grammy Award Best Audiobook Narration - Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see… pic.twitter.com/YhK5zlyhem — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) February 2, 2026

"This is certainly a new platform that he has been able to reach to share his message of universal brotherhood and compassion," added Tsering. The album was nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Monday (Local Time). The event took place at Los Angeles. The Dalai Lama collaborated with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash on this album, which is a combination of spoken words and music to celebrate the values of peace, compassion and hope. Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan Pushes Red Carpet Boundaries at Grammys Awards With Sheer Mugler Look (View Post).

In response to the award the Dalai Lama's office posted a message from the Spiritual leader saying, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I'm grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely."

Meanwhile, Grammy's 2026 concluded with Kendrick Lamar ann SAZ winning the Record of the Year award while Billie Eilish bagged the Best Song of the year at the prestigious award ceremony.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)