Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, known for her chart-topping hits and high-fashion appearances, has become the center of social media discussion this week, not for a new single, but for a handbag that resembles a common household item. Kanika Kapoor Groped by Fan During Concert at Me’Gong Festival 2025 in Meghalaya, ‘Baby Doll’ Singer Continues Performance Despite Shocking Incident (Watch Video)

Kanika Kapoor Spotted With Her LV ‘Paint Can’ Bag – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

Kanika Kapoor’s LV ‘Paint Can’ Bag Goes Viral

The Baby Doll singer was recently spotted by paparazzi carrying a Louis Vuitton "Paint Can" bag, a structured accessory meticulously designed to look like a literal tin of industrial paint. A video of the encounter, which began circulating on Sunday, February 22, 2026, shows Kapoor playfully opening the lid of the luxury piece to reveal her essentials, including cash and lipstick.

Kanika Kapoor Spotted With Her LV ‘Paint Can’ Bag – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E24 Bollywood (@e24official)

Virgil Abloh’s Viral Design

The eccentric accessory is not a recent release but a celebrated piece from Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. It was part of the final runway show by the late visionary designer Virgil Abloh, who was known for reinterpreting everyday objects into high-fashion collectibles. Crafted with the brand’s iconic monogram leather in vibrant purple, the bag features a metallic-style top handle and silver-tone hardware. Marketed as a "wildly creative alternative to a conventional bag," the piece retails for approximately INR 1,91,522 (GBP 1,980), though market rates vary.

LV ‘Paint Can’ Bag - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culted (@culted)

Paint Box or Roti Dabba?

Despite its pedigree, the bag’s realistic appearance left many internet users perplexed. While fashion enthusiasts lauded the bold choice, the comment sections on platforms like Instagram were filled with humorous and sceptical reactions from the general public. "Paint box hai (It’s a paint box)," noted one user. Another sceptic commented, "These brands are running out of designs… making people fool." Some local comparisons were even more specific, with one user remarking that it "looks like a dabba (container) which people who defecate near the railway tracks carry." Kanika Kapoor Gets Lucknow Police Notice to Record Her Statement Days After She Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Kanika Kapoor Opens LV Bag - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Kanika Kapoor Proves LV ‘Paint Can’ Bag Is Practical

Defying its "novelty" label, the bag is surprisingly functional. It is designed to be roomy enough to hold two smartphones and features a detachable strap for crossbody wear. Kapoor’s lighthearted demonstration in the viral clip seemed aimed at proving the "paint can" is a practical, albeit expensive, companion for a day out. This is not the first time Kanika Kapoor has made headlines for her luxury collection. The singer, who recently received a Grammy nomination for her work on the Maha Kumbh project in late 2025, frequently mixes streetwear with high-end designer pieces, maintaining her reputation as one of the industry's most fashion-forward figures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Society, Culted), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).