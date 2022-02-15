Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The makers of the Kannada film, 'Family Pack' released a love song titled, 'Biddalappo' on Monday, on Valentine's Day.

The heart-warming video track of the song features Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty. The music has been composed by popular music director Gurukiran and it has been sung by Chintan Vikas. The lyrics have been penned by V Manohar.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Slams Viral Video of Little Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt’s Character from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Opening up on the film, its music and the song, Gurukiran said, "Music is a universal language and any emotion can be conveyed through music quite seamlessly. 'Family Pack' is also one such movie which is filled with a blend of emotions and the song 'Biddalappo' too will capture your hearts with its nuances."

'Family Pack' is a part of Prime Video's recent multi-film announcement with PRK Productions. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia on Gurthunda Seethakalam: There Is a Certain Charm in the Love Story.

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Sri. Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead. 'Family Pack' will release on Prime Video on 17 February 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)