On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of pan-India film 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' released the trailer on Monday. The film's actress Tamannaah Bhatia says a romantic drama demands one be more empathetic and soft. Starring alongside Satyadev, the film will narrate the story of finding true love in today's age and era. Seetimaarr Release Date: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia’s Sports Drama to Hit Theatres on September 3.

While sharing her excitement, Tamannaah said: "There is a certain charm in the love story, 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. It makes you connect to the characters instantly. Working on the film with Satyadev was an incredible experience. "A romantic drama demands you to be more empathetic and soft, and I had the best time exploring the same nuances as an actor." Son of India Trailer: Mohan Babu Is on a Mission to Protect the Country, Film to Hit the Big Screens on February 18 (Watch Video).

Gurthunda Seethakalam Trailer

He added: I am really looking forward to the film's release because I am sure it will resonate with the audience." Apart from 'Gurthunda Seethakalam', Tamannaah has 'F3' and 'Bhola Shankar' in the South and 'Plan A Plan B' and' Yaar Dost' in Bollywood.

