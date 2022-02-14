Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 14: After taking a dig at Deepika Padukone's movie 'Gehraiyaan', actor Kangana Ranaut has now expressed her views over the ongoing promotional activities of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. A Plea Against Kangana Ranaut Has Been Filed in the Supreme Court Seeking Future Censoring of Her Social Media Posts.

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram and slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia's character from her upcoming film.

In the post, Kangana tagged Union Cabinet Minister For Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and claimed that several children are being sexualised today.

She wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly." Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect Jibe At Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, Says ‘No Amount Of Skin Show Or Pornography Can Save It’.

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)