Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of the Temptations, has died from coronavirus. He was 49.

According to TMZ, Bruce passed away on Sunday night (local time) at his home in Vegas after battling COVID-19.

Also Read | TV Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners’ List: Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve and Others Win Big in Different Categories.

Williamson's son posted an emotional tribute, "There are no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON"

A native of Compton, California, Bruce became a Temptation back in 2006 and sang with the group until 2015. He performed with the group in concert and on TV. He also sang lead on the Temps albums, 'Back to the Front,' and "Still Here."

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Says ‘Blessed to Have You In My Life’ As He Wishes Wifey Mira Rajput On Her Birthday (View Post).

He once said he did "more in six months of being a Temptation than many artists have done in a lifetime."

As per TMZ, Bruce was not an original member of the Temptations, which produced a string of Motown hits including 'My Girl,' 'The Way You Do the Things You Do,' and 'Get Ready.' But, he certainly sang those songs and many other Temptations hits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)