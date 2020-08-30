Leslie Hamilton Freas, twin sister of actress Linda Hamilton, is no more. She unexpectedly passed away at the age of 63. Her only film credit is for 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" where she appeared alongside Linda serving as her stunt double. Leslie "unexpectedly" passed away on August 22 in New Jersey, according to an obituary shared by a portal called Burlington County Times, reports people.com. RIP Chadwick Boseman: Last Tweet On Black Panther Actor’s Twitter Account Becomes Most Liked Tweet With 6.1 Million Likes!

According to the obituary, Leslie "passionately worked as an ER nurse and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career".

Leslie is survived by her children Ashley, Kendall and Adam. She also has two grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister Linda and their older sister and younger brother.

