The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun in full swing and people brought Lord Ganesha's idols to their homes to worship them throughout the festival. The 10 days long festival will conclude on September 9 and will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

For ten days, devotees worship the Lod Ganesha idol at home. Ganesha idols come in a wide range, although the majority of them are made of non-biodegradable materials. Massive amounts of plastic and other chemically based paints are used in idols that harm the environment severely. Let's take a pledge to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi sustainably this year. Here is a collection of quirky yet simple eco-friendly Ganesha idols to make in honour of the festivity.

1. Clay Idols

Eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols are entirely biodegradable and chemical-free. When submerged in water, the clay used to make them contributes to the purification of lakes and seas. You only need mud and water to build this. Divide the modelling clay into sections that correspond to Ganesha's various bodily parts. Clay should be moulded using your design. When the idol is finished, use a toothpick to draw the details and then colour it with your preferred acrylic shades. It is a simple and environmentally responsible choice.

2. Coconut Idol

Recently, as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, an eco-friendly Ganesh idol was made using 17,000 coconuts, becoming a source of attraction, for people in Hyderabad, setting an example for many others to go for this approach. If you want to hop onto this option, but you're looking for a miniature version, start from the basics and buy some coconuts that could be crafted in a creative way which could turn into a great Ganesha idol, like the ones in Hyderabad.

3. Chocolate Idol

As the name suggests, the material that makes up Chocolate Ganesha is chocolate. It doesn't consist of added preservatives and is adorned with edible colours. Its most distinguishing characteristic is how one can submerge it. The Ganesha idol is normally immersed in water, however, a chocolate Ganesha can also be placed in a milk container. Give your family the chocolate milkshake as a gift when the idol has dissolved in the milk. It's a unique, sustainable, and delicious way to celebrate the festival.

4. Rice flour idol

By combining rice flour with a few bright spices, you can create a unique Ganesha idol that is also environmentally friendly. B lending water and oil to boil t his mixture, add it to the rice flour and thoroughly mix it. Cover for just a 10-minute timeframe. Make a dough ball, divide it into several body parts, and put them together. Use seasonings like pepper, cardamom, chilli flakes, etc. to add eyes, clothing, and accessories. The idol's appeal can be increased by using turmeric.

5. Turmeric idol

To make a paste, combine water with all-purpose flour and mix slowly over low heat. After extinguishing the flame, let the flour paste cool. After it has cooled, mix in the turmeric powder and make a dough. Create various parts of the dough, beginning with the lower body. Make ornaments for your idol using paper designs, and create elaborate designs. (ANI)

