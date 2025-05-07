A still from '10 Things I Hate About You' (Photo/Instagram)

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): The director of the beloved 1999 rom-com '10 Things I Hate About You,' Gil Junger, has revealed that a follow-up movie is in development.

Junger, who is also penning the script with Naya Elle James, hopes to make the story into a trilogy, with the first project titled '10 Things I Hate About Dating.'

Also Read | Kim Sae Ron's Lawyer Bu Ji Seok Accused of Misconduct Over 'Grooming' Allegations Involving Kim Soo Hyun Amid Underage Dating Scandal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Junger said that the trilogy would explore themes of dating, marriage, and parenthood, with each title building on the previous one.

"10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitely in the works as a feature film," Junger confirmed, adding, "We're developing it right now," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Met Gala Is Not My Space', Thanks Designer Sabyasachi for Making Him Feel Like a King at Met Gala 2025 - See Post.

Junger expressed his desire to work with Julia Stiles again, who played the iconic role of Kat Stratford in the original film.

"She shaped the lives of millions of women," Junger said, adding, "That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The director also hopes to include cameos or bigger roles for other original cast members, if feasible.

Junger revealed that he had planned to offer Heath Ledger a role in a different follow-up film before his passing in 2008.

Now, the director plans to nod to Ledger's iconic performance in the new film. "He deserves to be loved," Junger said.

In addition to the film sequel, a stage adaptation of '10 Things I Hate About You' is also in the works.

The musical will feature a score by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska, with a book by Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)