The underage dating controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron is becoming more complicated with each passing day. In a new turn of events, attorney Bu Ji Seok from the law firm Buyou, who is representing Kim Sae Ron, has been sued for alleged misconduct by South Korea's Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. This comes after Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, filed a criminal complaint against late Kim Sae Ron's family, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, and a person claiming to be the Bloodhounds actress' aunt. The complainant, identified as "A", filed a report accusing Bu Ji Seok of providing incorrect legal counsel, which led to the unlawful release of private materials in the ongoing controversy. ‘I Should Be Dead’: Kim Sae Ron’s Disturbing Final Call Recording Disclosed by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho – Was the Actress Trapped in Her Marriage to American Husband?.

Case Filed Against Kim Sae Ron’s Attorney

On April 29, the complainant "A" reportedly filed a whistleblower complaint against Kim Sae Ron's attorney, Bu Ji Seok, accusing him of serious misconduct in the ongoing legal case. This comes after Kim Soo Hyun accused Kim Sae Ron's family, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and a person claiming to be the late actress' aunt of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The complainant alleged that attorney Bu was involved in this, claiming that he incited the unlawful distribution of the private images through legal advice or may have himself participated in the same.

Kim Sae Ron’s IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김새론 (@ron_sae)

According to Allkpop, the complaint stated, "As the legal representative of Kim Sae Ron's family, attorney Bu did more than provide legal advise. Heactively disseminated the family's claims and used his status as a lawyer to present false information as if it were verified fact. This abuse of legal authority warrants serious criticism." "A" also said that during the press conference, attorney Bu made unverified allegations such as "grooming related sexual assault causing irreparable harm to Kim Soo Hyun's long standing reputation and public image both domestically and internationally." Was Kim Sae Ron Dating WOODZ and NOT Kim Soo Hyun in 2021? K-Pop Idol’s Agency Issues Statement amid YouTuber Lee Jin Ho’s Shocking Claims.

The controversy stems from a press conference in March 2025, where Kim Sae Ron's family publicly released private materials involving the late actress and Kim Soo Hyun claiming as proof claiming that the latter had been dating her when she was underage.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).