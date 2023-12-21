Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Director-writer couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were married in New York at City Hall.

A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news to People magazine.

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking "Barbie", which they co-wrote and she directed.

The couple has been together for over a decade, meeting on Baumbach's 2010 directorial "Greenberg" before they officially started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They became parents to their first child, Harold (four).

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife "Greenberg" co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including "White Noise", "Frances Ha" and "Mistress America".

