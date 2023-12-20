After a terrific run at the global box-office with her directorial Barbie, Greta Gerwig has now turned a leaf on the new chapter in her life. Greta and her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach are married, reports People magazine. A source said that the two got married in New York City Hall. The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie Greenberg and began their romantic relationship in 2011. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

The news comes after a busy year for the couple who co-wrote the Barbie screenplay and announced that they quietly welcomed a second son in an interview with Elle UK published in July. "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," the director told the outlet.

As per People, the new addition joined the couple's first baby together, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, whom they welcomed in March 2019. That December, Noah, 54, spoke to Vogue about why he enjoys working alongside his now wife. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot," he told the outlet.

In 2020, the two had the honour of being nominated for Oscars in the same year. While Noah was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story, Greta was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).