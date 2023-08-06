Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been a critical and commercial success, breaking several box office records. Critics have praised the film's humour, heart and subversive take on the iconic doll. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. They play a couple who are living in the perfect world of Barbieland. However, when they are banished from their town, they are forced to live in the real world. Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie-Starrer Crosses $1 Billion Globally, Greta Gerwig’s Directorial Becomes Second Film To Hit the Mark in This Year.

Having said that, as per latest buzz, the film has already crossed $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the second movie to hit the mark this year. Ofcourse, it's celebration time for the makers and so on the same note we list five box office records achieved by Barbie which needs your attention now. Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Grosses $850 Million Globally, Beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to Be Second Highest Grosser of 2023.

2023's Biggest Opening Weekend

Barbie grossed an estimated $162 million during its opening three-day domestic weekend, breaking the previous record held by The Super Mario Bros Movie. Super Mario flick had opened to $146 million over three days in April 2023.

Highest Opening Weekend Film by Female Director

Barbie movie is the highest opening weekend flick by female director, churning $162 million at the ticket window. The previous record was held by Captain Marvel, which had collected around $153 million opening in 2019. Stunning! Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).

Highest Grossing Film By Female Filmmaker

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has created history by collecting more than $1 billion at box office and becoming highest grossing film made by female director. Previously, the record was held by Patty Jenkins for her 2017 DC Comics film Wonder Woman which had earned $822.8 million USD at the box office.

Biggest Opening for Film Which Is Not Sequel or Remake

As per reports, Barbie is the first film to break the $100 million opening weekend mark without being a sequel or a remake. The film has been praised for its positive messages about female empowerment and self-acceptance.

Highest Grossing Film of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

As of August 6, Barbie movie is the highest-grossing film of Margot Robbie's career, with a worldwide gross of over $1 billion. The previous record-holder for Robbie was Suicide Squad, which grossed $746 million worldwide in 2016. For Ryan Gosling, his previous record-holder was The Notebook, which grossed $531 million globally.

Indeed, Barbie movie's success is a significant milestone for female directors. It shows that there is a market for films directed by women, and that these films can be commercially successful. It is also a sign of progress in the film industry, which has traditionally been male-dominated.

