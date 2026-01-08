Washington DC [US], January 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is set to return to the Sundance Film Festival for a special restored screening of his debut feature 'Cronos', marking a nostalgic moment at the festival where the film first premiered in 1994, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The screening will take place on January 27 at the Ray Theatre as part of the Park City Legacy Program and will include an extended question-and-answer session with del Toro.

Also Read | 'What a Birthday': Karan Johar Praises Yash's 'Toxic' First Look As 'Truly Rocking' After Actor Unveils Powerful Raya Glimpse on His 40th Birthday (View Post).

The film will be presented in a newly restored 4K version by Janus Films. Del Toro, who is currently on the awards circuit for his Netflix project 'Frankenstein', will take a brief pause from the season's events to attend the Sundance screening.

Written and directed by del Toro, 'Cronos' stars Ron Perlman, Federico Luppi, Tamara Shanath, Margarita Isabel and Claudio Brook. The film centres on an alchemist who invents a mysterious device capable of granting eternal life. Centuries later, the device resurfaces in the hands of an unsuspecting antique dealer, who discovers that while it can restore youth, immortality comes with disturbing and gruesome consequences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | 'He's at It Again': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts As Husband Nick Jonas Playfully Teases Her in Viral Instagram Video (Watch).

The Park City Legacy Program, scheduled for January 27 to 30 in the second half of the festival, celebrates defining moments in Sundance's history. The initiative comes as the festival prepares to mark its final year in Utah before relocating to Boulder, Colorado. The program features screenings of past festival favourites, with directors and select cast members returning to Park City for the events, as per the outlet.

In addition to 'Cronos', the program will showcase newly restored digital versions of several acclaimed films, including Little Miss Sunshine by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, House Party by Reginald Hudlin, Half Nelson by Ryan Fleck, American Dream by Barbara Kopple and Mysterious Skin by Gregg Araki. A recent restoration of James Wan's Saw and an archival screening of the late Lynn Shelton's Humpday will also be part of the lineup.

The Park City Legacy Program also includes special discussions in the Beyond Film series, featuring conversations with artists and filmmakers on cinema, culture, and legacy. Several of these talks will be held at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Main Street, one of Sundance's original venues, which is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year and is often described as "the jewel of Main Street," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)