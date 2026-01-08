As promised, the makers of Yash's much-discussed period gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the first glimpse of his character Raya from the movie, that too on his 40th birthday. After witnessing the power-packed preview, filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't help but congratulate Yash on a fabulous birthday announcement. KJo called the latest sneak peek into Toxic simply kick ass. ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’: Yash Unveils Intense First Look As Raya on 40th Birthday, Film Set for March 2026 Worldwide Release (View Post)

KJo Praises Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Look Reveal

Re-sharing the video on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, the director penned, "WOW !!!! What a BIRTHDAY announcement!!! Truly ROCKING! @thenameisyash happy Birthday and this KICKS ASS! (sic)." Set against the eerie silence of a cemetery, the clip opens with a burial ceremony in progress. Next, we see Yash’s character in a car with a woman, enjoying an intimate moment. Even though a bomb is placed behind them, these two remain completely unfazed.

Yash Confirms ‘Toxic’ Release Date

The calm at the cemetery is cut short by the sudden blast and gunfire, leading to massive chaos. Surrounded by smoke and bodies all around, Raya steps in with a Tommy gun in hand while casually smoking a cigar. “RAYA Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026," Yash captioned the post. Prior to this, the makers added to the buzz for the drama by unveiling the first look of the leading ladies, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. ‘Toxic - A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’: Nayanthara Dazzles in First Look as Fearless Ganga Opposite Yash (View Poster)

‘Toxic’ Set in 1980s Goa Crime World

Penned by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is believed to share the engaging tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa. It will revolve around a powerful drug cartel that manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture. Backed by Venkat K. Under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and many other languages. Toxic is scheduled to get a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

