Aside from being each other's biggest support, the Global couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, also love to pull each other's leg. Not just that, the lovebirds also treat the netizens with their fun moments with one another. Recently, Nick uploaded another lovely video of teasing his better half in his unique way on social media. ‘My First Few Footsteps in 2026’: Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Gratitude and Family As She Steps Into ‘Futuristic’ 2026, Shares Beachside Message (View Post)

Nick Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas Pranks Priyanka Chopra

Nick took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of capturing a candid moment of PeeCee scrolling through her phone. Initially, it seems that the singer and actor is admiring his wife. The text overlay on the clip, "Yup. I get it bro (love-eyed emoji)", also suggests the same. But next, Nick does something which even Priyanka could not have anticipated. Nick slowly pans the camera towards a toy rhinoceros placed behind PeeCee, implying he was actually talking about the inflated toy animal. "She’s pretty and stuff", Nick simply captioned the post. Reacting to the hilarious clip, Priyanka re-shared it on her Instagram Stories with the comment, "He's at it again.. @nickjonas". ‘The Bluff’ Actress Priyanka Chopra Shares Badass Tip on How To Handle Individuals With Negative Energy (See Post)

About Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Nick's feed is full of such entertaining posts, making everyone laugh at each other's expense. Work-wise, Priyanka will be seen in a power-packed avatar in the swashbuckler action thriller The Bluff. Adding to the buzz, PeeCee shared a couple of glimpses from her role as Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate on social media. Dropping some photos from "The Bluff" on Insta, Priyanka penned the caption, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies." A battle-ready PeeCee was seen soaked in blood with a sword in her hand as she stood her ground on the battlefield. She also introduced us to a softer side of her character as a mother who loves nothing more than spending time with her kid. "The Bluff" is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Prime Video on February 25.

