Entertainment News | Heidi Klum Turns into Live Statue at Met Gala 2026

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Creativity knows no bounds, and the Met Gala 2026 proved it once again. Celebrities gathered for fashion's biggest night, each bringing their own interpretation of the "Costume Art" theme and the dress code, "Fashion is art." Model Heidi Klum was one of them.

She was dressed as a marble statue, completed with draped robes that hugged her figure and facial prosthetics that mimicked a veil rendered in stone, as per Page Six.

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The supermodel, 52, wore a floral wreath and flat sandals, showing off head-to-toe chalky gray body paint.

The getup had echoes of the former Victoria's Secret model's 2026 Grammys look, a literal second-skin dress that was moulded on her body and painted to match her skin tone.

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The Met Gala 2026 co-chairs include Vogue's Anna Wintour, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams; Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos were honorary chairs. The host committee included Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz, Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinead Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, LISA, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Amy Sherald, Tschabalala Self, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant, Lauren Wasser, A'ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders and Yseult.

The Met Gala 2026 was held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (ANI)

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