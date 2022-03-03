Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): The History Channel's upcoming slate of docuseries and non-scripted series features a slew of A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ray Liotta, Pierce Brosnan, among others.

As per Deadline, the A+E Networks cable network has ordered six series from Leonardo DiCaprio, Ray Liotta, Pierce Brosnan, Peyton Manning, and Robin Roberts.

DiCaprio is behind docuseries 'Sitting Bull', Roberts is behind WWI series 'Harlem Hellfighters', NFL legend Manning is behind 'The Einstein Challenge' and 'History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning' and Liotta is behind 'Five Families'.

The four-part series 'Sitting Bull' traces the life of the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota chief, a fierce warrior, loving father, and holy man. It will detail seminal moments and key figures in Native American history including the Battle of Little Big Horn, Washita Massacre, Crazy Horse, Battle of Cedar Creek, and the Wounded Knee Massacre.

Ray Liotta is exec producing 'Five Families', about the dramatic rise and fall of the New York's mafia's five families - Genovese, Gambino, Bonnano, Colombo, and Lucchese.

For decades these five families ruled New York and built the American Mafia into an underworld empire. The series will follow the Mob from its explosive and violent growth in Prohibition, its golden age of domination in the 1970s and 1980s, up through its heated war with law enforcement - a feud they ultimately lost.

Peyton Manning and his company Omaha Productions are producing two series - 'History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning' and the competition series 'The Einstein Challenge'.

Eight-part series 'History's Greatest of All-Time' will see the football star count down the greatest of all time in a single category, from the greatest General to the greatest inventor or President. Manning, Steve Ascher, Mary E. Donahue, and Brooke Townsend exec produce.

The half-hour series 'The Einstein Challenge' is being produced by Omaha and Citizen Jones and will see two world-class experts will compete to see who can best explain seriously complicated concepts - such as how does an airplane flies or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius - to a panel of kids. Manning, Jonah Bekhor, Jonas Bell Pasht, Mike Stiller, and Amy Savitsky exec produce.

Pierce Brosnan is hosting 'History's Greatest Heists', going inside the most unbelievable, elaborate real-life heists that have taken place throughout history - from the Wilcox train robbery of 1899 to Boston's Great Brink robbery in 1950.

Finally, Robin Roberts is exec producing 'Harlem Hellfighters'. The four-part series will tell the story of the Hellfighters through the eyes of three men: bandleader James Europe and Privates Henry Johnson and Horace Pippin. (ANI)

